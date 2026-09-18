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Home > Hollywood > 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216bridgerton8217-star-phoebe-dynevor-marries-cameron-fuller-in-provence20260917235318"> <p class="title">‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor marries Cameron Fuller in Provence</p> <a>

‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor marries Cameron Fuller in Provence

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Last updated: September 18, 2026 13:55:11 IST

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'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out

Paris [France], September 18 (ANI): ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor has married film producer Cameron Fuller, with the couple confirming their wedding nearly two weeks after the private ceremony by sharing their first official photographs on social media.

Dynevor and Fuller tied the knot on September 5, 2026, at Le Mas des Poiriers, an 18th-century estate and farmhouse in the countryside of Provence, France, as reported by People magazine.

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On September 17 (local time), the couple shared intimate photographs from the wedding.

“Married my best friend,” Dynevor captioned her Instagram post, while Fuller shared his own pictures with the caption, “wifey,” with a red heart emoticon.

The wedding imagery features romantic monochrome photographs of the couple, including shots of them walking hand-in-hand down the aisle and sharing a kiss beneath a floral wedding arbour.

For the ceremony, Dynevor wore a bespoke off-shoulder ivory Louis Vuitton bridal gown created in collaboration with artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere. According to People magazine, citing British Vogue, the gown took “600 hours” to create.

She later changed into a 1990s Kate Moss-inspired slip dress featuring sequins and lace for the reception.

The intimate celebration was attended by close friends and family, including Dynevor’s mother, actor Sally Dynevor.

Among the celebrity guests were Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dynevor’s Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley.

According to People magazine, citing British Vogue, Dynevor and Fuller first met at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023.

They were photographed together several months later, including during a hand-in-hand outing in London in April that year. The pair also attended Wimbledon together in July 2023.

They made their first official appearance as a couple at the EE BAFTA Film Awards Dinner in London on February 18, 2024.

Dynevor and Fuller later became engaged in May 2024.

Dynevor is best known for playing Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’.

Fuller, meanwhile, works as an actor and producer. He has appeared in shows including ‘Insecure’, ‘Into the Dark’, ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘The Last Ship ‘.

As a producer, Fuller has worked on ‘The Astronaut’ (2025), ‘Drop’ (2025) and ‘Wishful Thinking’ (2026).

Fuller is the son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, whose credits include ‘The Purge’ films, the ‘A Quiet Place’ movies and 2010’s ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 1:55 PM IST
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'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms marriage to Cameron Fuller, wedding pictures out

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