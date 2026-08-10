LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/world-lion-day-bhupender-yadav-hails-indias-remarkable-journey-in-lion-conservation20260810100725"> <p class="title">World Lion Day: Bhupender Yadav hails India's "remarkable journey" in lion conservation</p> <a>

World Lion Day: Bhupender Yadav hails India's "remarkable journey" in lion conservation

Written By:
Last updated: August 10, 2026 11:02:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): The Odyssey will always hold a special place in legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s career as the film has become the highest-grossing project of his career so far.

Universal Pictures on Sunday shared that the mythological epic has made USD 1.104 billion worldwide in its first month in theaters following its initial July 17 release. This surpasses 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which earned USD 1.085 billion, and 2008’s The Dark Knight at USD 1.005 billion, as Warner Bros.’ two Batman films had previously held the top spots on the list of the director’s biggest global sums, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

You Might Be Interested In

As of Sunday, The Odyssey has grossed USD 461.1 million domestically, securing second place at the weekend box office behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus on his arduous journey home following the Trojan War, Christopher Nolan’s epic also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. The film has now become the highest-grossing movie of Damon, Hathaway, and Pattinson’s respective careers.

Nolan and Emma Thomas produce for Syncopy. The adaptation of Homer’s ancient poem is now the second-highest-grossing R-rated film domestically and globally, behind only 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Christopher Nolan has earned audiences’ trust by consistently delivering must-see theatrical events, and The Odyssey is him operating at the peak of his powers,” said Universal Pictures’ president of domestic theatrical distribution Jim Orr.

“Nolan’s epic film has been at the forefront of culture, with audiences seeking out premium formats and repeat viewings for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic journey,” he added.

In addition to distributing The Odyssey, Universal also released Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, which ranks as the filmmaker’s fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide, with a global haul of USD 975.8 million. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cinemafilmshollywoodnolanthe odyssey

RELATED News

Actor turned politician Ben Jones passes away at 84

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee

'The Morning Show' Season 5: Jennifer Aniston says "It's never goodbye" as filming wraps

Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange H1 Profit $210,171

Trial opens for ex-gang leader charged with Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder

Microsoft plans to unveil new Maia 300 AI chip in September, The Information reports

Factbox-Global drugmakers invest billions to boost US presence

Prostate massage: Here's how to hit the 'male G-spot'

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool Football Club: Sky News

UPDATE 1-MoonLake's psoriatic arthritis drug meets key goals in late-stage trial

Beyonce buys out LVMH's stake in SirDavis whisky

South Korea to launch $3.5 billion chip fund, speed development of semiconductor hubs

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film
'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film
'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film
'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

QUICK LINKS