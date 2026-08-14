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Home > Hollywood > David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

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Ariana Grande confirms Ricky Alvarez romance with Instagram soft launch

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 01:41:15 IST

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David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): David Letterman is set to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Alex Honnold in Season 7 of his Emmy-nominated show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, reported Variety.

The sixth season of the show is currently up for an Emmy for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special.

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Netflix shared the announcement on their Instagram handle today. Sharing glimpses from the shoot, the makers wrote, “Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Alex Honnold will spotlight their lives and careers in Season 7 of MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, premiering later this year.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

According to the outlet, ‘My Next Guest’ has aired 31 episodes across six seasons and four specials, hosting esteemed interview subjects including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, John Mulaney, Michael B. Jordan, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, Billie Eilish and Adam Sandler.

The series has received eight Emmy nominations across its six seasons, winning one in 2024.

Executive producers of the series are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; and Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment.

The producers are Tommy Alter, John Nemeth and Hunter Speese for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment. The show is produced by Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc.

According to Variety, Damon is deep into his press tour for the soon-to-be awards-heavy ‘The Odyssey,’ while Roberts is not currently promoting a project. Kimmel is on summer break between seasons of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ and surely the two outspoken late-night hosts will discuss CBS’ cancellation of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’

Matt Damon was last seen in the film The Odyssey, which was directed by Christopher Nolan. It also starred Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and others in the lead roles.

The movie was a massive hit at the box office. It is also set to be released in China, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 1:41 AM IST
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Tags: david-lettermanentertainmentJulia RobertsMatt Damonmy-next-guest

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David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

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David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'
David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'
David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'
David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

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