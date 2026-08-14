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Home > Hollywood > 'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/raashii-khanna-begins-shooting-for-farzi-2-shares-bts-pics-from-sets20260813221226"> <p class="title">Raashii Khanna begins shooting for 'Farzi 2', shares BTS pics from sets</p> <a>

Raashii Khanna begins shooting for 'Farzi 2', shares BTS pics from sets

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 01:11:14 IST

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'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fame Emily Hampshire has been roped in for a key role in the second season of ‘Heated Rivalry’.

Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees (Search Party) and Priyanka have also joined the cast.

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The news comes just a week after the key castings of Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith, who are set to lead season two alongside returning stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The new additions hail from different books throughout Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series, which serves as the source material for the show. Ryding has been cast as Luca Haas, a rookie player on the Ottawa Centaurs, and Naylor will play as Wyatt Hayes, the team’s goalie. Both are teammates of Storrie’s Ilya Rozanov, and eventually Gillespie’s Troy Barrett, and are fan favorites in the book series. Jalees joins as Farah Jalali, who works as the agent to Williams’ Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov in the book series.

Hampshire has been cast as Vanessa and Priyanka has been cast as Tarek, characters in Reid’s third novel in the series, Tough Guy. The pair are best friends of Fabian Salah, an aspiring musician who makes up one half of the main couple in that novel alongside hockey player Ryan Price. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 1:11 AM IST
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'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

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'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

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'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2
'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2
'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2
'Schitt's Creek' fame Emily Hampshire joins 'Heated Rivalry' season 2

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