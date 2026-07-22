Snoop Dogg biopic set for August 2027 release, Jonathan Daviss to lead

Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): A biopic on rap icon and actor Snoop Dogg is finally happening, with a release date locked!

As per Deadline, Universal Pictures is set to release the Snoop Dogg biopic on August 6, 2027, which will follow the rise of the artist, mogul, and gangsta rap icon.

The project will be directed by Craig Brewer (Song Sung Blue, Hustle & Flow) based on his rewrite of Joe Robert Cole’s original script.

Jonathan Daviss will be seen in the titular role.

As a first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, the film will be produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker.

The film will also incorporate music from the rapper’s vast catalogue, including ‘Drop it Like It’s Hot’, ‘Gin and Juice’, ‘What’s My Name’, and ‘Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang’.

Further plot details haven’t been confirmed; however, it’s unclear if the film will take a wide-ranging look at Snoop’s career or focus on any one chapter.

A popular rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, producer, DJ, media personality, and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg made his debut in 1992 when he featured on Dr Dre’s debut single titled ‘Deep Cover’, and then on Dre’s landmark debut solo album ‘The Chronic’.

The biopic was first announced in 2022, while Snoop shared at CinemaCon that the production is expected to begin this summer.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist,” shared Donna Langley of NBCUniversal said when the project was announced. (ANI)

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