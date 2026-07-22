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Home > Hollywood > Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer

Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/theres-eventually-another-deadpool-film-ryan-reynolds-on-potential-deadpool-320260721230612"> <p class="title">"There's eventually another 'Deadpool' film": Ryan Reynolds on potential 'Deadpool 3'</p> <a>

"There's eventually another 'Deadpool' film": Ryan Reynolds on potential 'Deadpool 3'

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Last updated: July 22, 2026 14:40:12 IST

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Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer

Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): With just a few days left for a grand theatrical opening, Marvel has unveiled the final trailer of Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, offering a closer look at Peter Parker’s adventures and confrontation with the Hulk.

The 2-minute-37-second trailer opens to show Holland’s Peter Parker trying to make a return to a normal life while remaining under the pressure of watching his old friends move on without him.

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Entering a “brand new day”, Peter Parker also fights crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him.

 
 
 
 
 
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However, things take an unexpected turn when he confronts the Scorpion and other enemies. Peter Parker is also taken aback by the return of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, who ends up smashing Spider-Man!

The official logline for the upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ sequel states, “It’s a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him–and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him–sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them,” as quoted by Deadline.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it features Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Details surrounding Sadie Sink’s character are yet to be unveiled.

The film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, while produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to hit theatres on July 31. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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Tags: destin-daniel-crettonHulkMarvelMarvel Cinematic Universesadie-sinkSpider-Mantom hollandZendaya

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Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer

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Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer

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Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer
Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer
Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer
Hulk smashes Tom Holland's Spider-Man in final 'Brand New Day' trailer

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