Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman's 'The Love Hypothesis' explores love, secrets and unexpected romance

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer of ‘The Love Hypothesis’, a romantic drama based on Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in lead roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Claire Scanlon, the film follows Olive, played by Reinhart, a PhD candidate focused on building her academic career, and Adam Carlsen, portrayed by Bateman, an intimidating professor known for his strict personality.

The story begins when Olive impulsively kisses Adam to convince her best friend Anh that she has moved on from her crush Jeremy. What starts as an unexpected moment later turns into a fake dating arrangement between Olive and Adam, with both agreeing that the relationship could benefit them in different ways.

In the trailer, Olive and Adam navigate their unusual agreement as their pretend romance begins to blur the lines between what is real and what is not. Adam agrees to the arrangement as it could help him convince Stanford officials to reconsider his grant, which is at risk due to concerns that he may leave.

“A serious girlfriend might change their minds,” Adam tells Olive in the trailer.

Check out the trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcgUmgGkVd0/?hl=en

The film explores the evolving relationship between the two characters, whose pairing surprises their peers due to Adam’s reputation as a distant and emotionless professor.

The screenplay has been written by Sarah Rothschild, while Elizabeth Cantillon serves as producer. The film also stars Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White and Arty Froushan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking about the film at Obsessed Fest in June, Reinhart said, “We all want to see a lot more love than hate and this is that. I think it’s beautiful and hopefully feels timeless and feels like a movie you can go back and watch with your friends and swoon over.”

Bateman said the original book remained “always front and center” during filming to ensure the essence of the story was retained, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The Love Hypothesis’ will premiere globally on Prime Video on September 23. (ANI)

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