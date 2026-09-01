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Home > Hollywood > Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/she-meant-love-jane-fonda-chokes-up-while-mourning-9-to-5-co-star-dolly-parton20260901230524"> <p class="title">"She meant love": Jane Fonda chokes up while mourning '9 to 5' co-star Dolly Parton</p> <a>

"She meant love": Jane Fonda chokes up while mourning '9 to 5' co-star Dolly Parton

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Last updated: September 1, 2026 23:33:15 IST

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Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): The docuseries based on late actor Matthew Perry titled ‘The One About Matthew Perry,’ is set to stream on Netflix on October 27.

According to the press note by Netflix, Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is the key voice in the series, which also features unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family archive.

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According to a description from Netflix, the series “traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favourite Friend” while also exploring “candid new details on his private struggles, honouring the legacy of honesty and advocacy he leaves behind.”

Mary Robertson, best known for directing “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” and producing “Framing Britney Spears,” serves as director of “The One About Matthew Perry,” and executive produces the series via her Maxine Productions banner at Sony Pictures Television.

Executive producers also include Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with Lora Moftah as co-executive producer and Jessica Call as producer.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Perry Bowick said in a statement as quoted by Netflix.

“As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind,” added Perry Bowick as quoted by Netflix.

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose, according to PEOPLE magazine. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 11:33 PM IST
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Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

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Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

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Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27
Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27
Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27
Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

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