Zack Snyder's 'The Last Photograph' to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Toronto [Canada], September 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s thriller ‘The Last Photograph’ is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the film will also be presented as an acquisition title to potential buyers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will debut on September 12 at the John Bassett Theatre at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which will serve as the venue for TIFF’s inaugural official content market, TIFF: The Market.

Unlike Snyder’s work on DC superheroes, zombies and science-fiction epics, ‘The Last Photograph’ is a jungle-set independent thriller starring Stuart Martin and Fra Fee. The film follows an ex-DEA agent who travels to the South American mountains to find his missing niece and nephew and seek the truth behind the murder of their diplomat parents.

According to a 2025 synopsis released by the producers as production began, “An ex-DEA operative must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The synopsis adds that the operative enlists “the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers,” as they embark on a journey that forces them to confront their past and the distinction between “real and surreal.”

Martin and Fee previously worked with Snyder in his ‘Rebel Moon’ films.

Snyder originated ‘The Last Photograph’ from his own story and had been developing the project since the mid-2000s, following the success of 300. In the early 2010s, actors Christian Bale and Sean Penn were attached to star in the project before Snyder shifted his focus to his DC films.

Snyder co-wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Kurt Johnstad, following their work together on 300 and Rebel Moon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film currently has no studio or streaming platform attached and will be seeking a buyer at TIFF: The Market. (ANI)

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