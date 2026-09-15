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Home > Hollywood > Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/michael-j-fox-honoured-with-bob-hope-humanitarian-award-for-his-contributions-to-parkinson8217s-disease-advocacy-at-emmy-202620260915085411"> <p class="title">Michael J Fox honoured with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease advocacy at Emmy 2026</p> <a>

Michael J Fox honoured with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease advocacy at Emmy 2026

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 09:34:12 IST

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Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 15 (ANI): Country star Reba McEntire paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2026 Emmys, performing Parton’s 1983 song ‘Appalachian Memories’ during the ceremony’s in memoriam segment.

The tribute honoured Parton, who died on August 25 at the age of 80 from cancer.

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Before McEntire took the stage, Sally Field, Parton’s co-star in Steel Magnolias, delivered an emotional introduction, describing the country icon as “a real giant” and an “angel on Earth.”

The ceremony then showed archival footage of Parton introducing “Appalachian Memories” at the 1983 Emmys, before McEntire performed the song with an orchestral arrangement.

McEntire, a longtime friend of Parton who collaborated with her across music and television, became visibly emotional at the end of the performance.

She closed the tribute with the words, “I love you, Dolly. So much.”

The performance reflected the longstanding bond between the two country stars, as well as their shared rural roots and decades-long friendship.

The 2026 Emmys are being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay serving as host.

The ceremony airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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Tags: appalachian-memoriesCountry musicdolly-partonemmys-2026emmys-tributereba mcentire

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Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

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Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’
Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’
Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’
Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

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