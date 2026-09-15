Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for ‘Hacks’ 

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/emmy-awards-2026-nicole-kidman-returns-after-9-year-hiatus-stuns-fans-in-ethereal-white-dress20260915061147"> <p class="title">Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress</p> <a>

Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress

Written By:
Last updated: September 15, 2026 06:38:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for ‘Hacks’ 

California [US], September 15 (ANI): Actress Jean Smart has made history at the Emmy Awards after becoming the first female performer to win the coveted award for every season of the show. The actress was presented with the Best Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Hacks.’

You Might Be Interested In

For her portrayal of Deborah Vance in Season 5 of “Hacks” on HBO Max, she won her fifth award for lead comedy actress, making her the first female performer to take home Emmys for every season of a show.

Smart received a standing ovation as her name was called by Zendaya, who presented the award. The actress gave a hilarious acceptance speech referring to the competition among the actresses. 

“Just the men stay standing. The girls get to sit down. I’m serious. Every time this happens, I think of the girls who are going: ‘I just got comfortable. Why she did have to —?’ You got your Spanx and your corset and your tape and your shoes that are cutting your toes off, going, ‘Oh my god. She’s not that good. You just stood up ’cause she’s old,” said Jean Smart. 

The actress also dedicated her win to ‘Hacks’ creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. “It all begins and ends with them. I love you guys so much. What a ride this has been.”

Previously, the only actor to sweep the Emmys across each season of their show was Bill Cosby, who won for all three seasons of “I Spy” between 1966 and 1968.

Smart, now an eight-time Emmy winner, also tied Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman’s record for the most Emmy wins by an actor of any gender. Allison Janney joined Smart in tying that record Monday night, earning her eighth career Emmy for “The Diplomat.” Trailing behind them is Ed Asner with seven wins, reported Variety. 

In addition to her five ‘Hacks’ wins, Smart was previously awarded for guest starring in ‘Frasier’ in 2000 and 2001 and for her supporting role in ‘Samantha Who?’ in 2008.

She earned additional nominations for her work in ‘The District, ‘ two seasons of ’24,’ ‘Harry’s Law,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Mare of Easttown.’ She is also well known for playing Charlene Frazier Stillfield in CBS’ “Designing Women” from 1986 to 1991.

Also nominated for this year’s lead comedy actress Emmy were Lisa Kudrow (‘The Comeback’), Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’), Elle Fanning (‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’) and Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’).

Jean Smart’s starrer Hacks series has concluded this year after five seasons. The show is one of the leading contenders for Best Comedy Series at the Emmys this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 6:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: best-actressdeborah-vanceemmy awardsentertainmenthacksjean-smart

RELATED News

Emmy 2026: Horror comedy 'Widow's Bay' goes big, becomes most awarded comedy season in Emmy history  

"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

Michael J Fox honoured with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease advocacy at Emmy 2026

Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging two lead actor awards in one night

LATEST NEWS

Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

Malaysia and Japan sign agreement towards settling trade, investment in local currencies

'Widow's Bay' scores big and 'The Pitt' wins again at TV's Emmy Awards

Explainer-How China is preparing for the risk of AI escaping human control

Dollar inches higher as 10-year Treasury yield climbs to highest since 2007

Having recurrent dizzy spells? It could be vestibular migraine

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Confirmed as Industry Partner for IndiaAI Centre of Excellence, Odisha

Dodgers clinch 14th straight playoff berth with 4-1 win over Reds

BRIEF-Mabion Q2 Net Loss At 15 Mln Zlotys

Factbox-Key winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 
Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 
Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 
Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks' 

QUICK LINKS