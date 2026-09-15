Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for ‘Hacks’

California [US], September 15 (ANI): Actress Jean Smart has made history at the Emmy Awards after becoming the first female performer to win the coveted award for every season of the show. The actress was presented with the Best Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Hacks.’

For her portrayal of Deborah Vance in Season 5 of “Hacks” on HBO Max, she won her fifth award for lead comedy actress, making her the first female performer to take home Emmys for every season of a show.

Smart received a standing ovation as her name was called by Zendaya, who presented the award. The actress gave a hilarious acceptance speech referring to the competition among the actresses.

“Just the men stay standing. The girls get to sit down. I’m serious. Every time this happens, I think of the girls who are going: ‘I just got comfortable. Why she did have to —?’ You got your Spanx and your corset and your tape and your shoes that are cutting your toes off, going, ‘Oh my god. She’s not that good. You just stood up ’cause she’s old,” said Jean Smart.

The actress also dedicated her win to ‘Hacks’ creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. “It all begins and ends with them. I love you guys so much. What a ride this has been.”

Previously, the only actor to sweep the Emmys across each season of their show was Bill Cosby, who won for all three seasons of “I Spy” between 1966 and 1968.

Smart, now an eight-time Emmy winner, also tied Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman’s record for the most Emmy wins by an actor of any gender. Allison Janney joined Smart in tying that record Monday night, earning her eighth career Emmy for “The Diplomat.” Trailing behind them is Ed Asner with seven wins, reported Variety.

In addition to her five ‘Hacks’ wins, Smart was previously awarded for guest starring in ‘Frasier’ in 2000 and 2001 and for her supporting role in ‘Samantha Who?’ in 2008.

She earned additional nominations for her work in ‘The District, ‘ two seasons of ’24,’ ‘Harry’s Law,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Mare of Easttown.’ She is also well known for playing Charlene Frazier Stillfield in CBS’ “Designing Women” from 1986 to 1991.

Also nominated for this year’s lead comedy actress Emmy were Lisa Kudrow (‘The Comeback’), Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’), Elle Fanning (‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’) and Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’).

Jean Smart’s starrer Hacks series has concluded this year after five seasons. The show is one of the leading contenders for Best Comedy Series at the Emmys this year. (ANI)

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