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Home > Hollywood > Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series

Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jean-smart-creates-history-with-fifth-best-actress-emmy-win-for-hacks16020260915063530"> <p class="title">Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks'</p> <a>

Jean Smart creates history with fifth Best Actress Emmy win for 'Hacks'

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 07:07:15 IST

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Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series

California [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor Matthew Rhys has secured an Emmy Award in the category of best lead actor in a limited series for ‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2. 

The actor secured the win after defeating his fellow nominees, including Riz Ahmed (‘Bait’), Jason Bateman (‘Black Rabbit’), Charlie Hunnam (‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’), and Oscar Isaac (‘Beef’).

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In his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his gratitude to the makers of the series. 

“This is a real shock, not least because the caliber and company of the actors in this program. We had a holy trinity of scribes in the glorious form of Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, and Howard Gordon, who really brought out the beast in all of us. We were guided so beautifully by Antonio Campos, but certainly led ferociously, fiercely, fervently by the incredible Claire Danes. Thank you for letting me join the mystery machine and bringing out the beast. You are an intimidating scene partner, but I’m very grateful for for all this,” said Mathhew Rhys. 

The actor Rhys is a three-time nominee this year. He also shares in “The Beast in Me’s” nomination for outstanding limited series as an executive producer, while he is also up for the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay.’

According to Variety, the actor has received eight Emmy nominations in total throughout his career, including three nods (and one win) for the critically acclaimed FX series ‘The Americans.’

He was also previously nominated for his work in HBO’s “Perry Mason,” in which he played the title role. Beyond “Widow’s Bay,” he is staying in business with Apple TV with a lead role in “Presumed Innocent” Season 2.

Emmy Awards is currently taking place at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Earlier, Jean Smart created history by winning an Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a comedy series, ‘Hacks’. The actress’s win made Emmy history as she became the first performer to win for every season of her show. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 7:07 AM IST
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Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series
Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series

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