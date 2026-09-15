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Home > Hollywood > Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress

Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/emmy-awards-2026-matthew-rhys-wins-best-actor-for-the-beast-in-me-limited-series20260915065259"> <p class="title">Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series</p> <a>

Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys wins Best Actor for 'The Beast in Me' limited series

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 07:37:15 IST

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Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress

California [US], September 15 (ANI): Actress Nicole Kidman stunned in a white dress as she arrived on the red carpet of the ongoing 78th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. 

After a nine-year hiatus, the actress has made her triumphant return to the Emmys—and she’s arrived in style. 

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According to People magazine, Kidman, who is a Chanel ambassador, stunned in a wool crepe white bustier dress embellished with 46 flowers made of layered pieces of silk crepe, silk organza and rafia, all in a palette of subtle whites. She also wore shoes and jewellery by the fashion house.

Kidman, who attended the 2019 Emmys and won two awards, one of which was Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for Big Little Lies in 2017, has been on a whirlwind fashion journey with the release of the Practical Magic sequel.

The actress Nicole Kidman was last seen in the film ‘Practical Magic 2’ which was directed by Susanne Bier from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett, and Kelly Marcel, based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. It also starred Sandra Bullock in the lead roles. 

Meanwhile, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, with HBO Max’s medical drama ‘The Pitt’ aiming to make Emmy history and a closely watched best comedy race between freshman horror-comedy ‘Widow’s Bay’ and veteran favourite Hacks, The New York Times reported.

The ceremony will honour television programmes that aired between June 2025 and May 2026, with awards being presented across 19 categories covering dramas, comedies, reality programmes and late-night shows.

The best comedy category is expected to be one of the night’s closest contests, with Widow’s Bay going up against Emmy favourite Hacks. The freshman horror-comedy is challenging Hacks, which could secure another major victory in what is being viewed as its swan-song season.

In the limited series race, HBO Max’s DTF St Louis is considered a slight favourite over the second season of Netflix’s anthology series Beef. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 7:37 AM IST
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Tags: chanel-ambassadorentertainmentNicole Kidmanprimetime-emmy-awardsred carpetwhite-dress

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Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress
Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress
Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress
Emmy Awards 2026: Nicole Kidman returns after 9 year hiatus, stuns fans in ethereal white dress

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