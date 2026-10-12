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Home > Hollywood > Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'

Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/8220if-we-conserve-base-of-pyramid-apex-is-protected8221-vijay-dhasmana-calls-for-landscape-level-conservation-of-aravallis20261012224136"> <p class="title">“If we conserve base of pyramid, apex is protected”: Vijay Dhasmana calls for landscape-level conservation of Aravallis</p> <a>

“If we conserve base of pyramid, apex is protected”: Vijay Dhasmana calls for landscape-level conservation of Aravallis

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 23:12:12 IST

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Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'

Washington DC [US], October 12 (ANI): The sports entertainment powerhouse, WWE, and the microdrama platform ReelShort have collaborated for the project ‘Agent of Shadows.’ It is set to premiere on October 23 on ReelShort and social media, reported Variety.  

According to the outlet, the show follows a secret agent who learns he has a daughter he never knew about and now must protect from a criminal organisation. This marks the first project from the two companies since they announced their partnership in July of this year.

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‘Agent of Shadows’ features established microdrama stars like Chase Mattson, Marc Herrmann, and Katherine Gibson. They are joined by WWE talent including Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Joe Hendry, Nikkita Lyons, Michael Hayes, and Booker T, among others.

According to Variety, McIntyre in particular takes on a central role in the show, playing Roscoe, the right-hand man and tech expert to secret agent Adam Hawke (Mattson).

This is the latest major acting role for McIntyre, who has starred in a number of films in recent years. In addition to his role in the 2024 action film ‘The Killer’s Game,’ McIntyre has filmed roles in the upcoming “Highlander” reboot with Henry Cavill as well as “The Last Druid” starring Russell Crowe.

“I was actually in Barcelona filming ‘The Last Druid’ when I got the call from Ben Houser. I’ve known him for years through the WWE. When he comes with an idea, I know it’s something good…Right from the first conversation, I was like, ‘This is something I want to be involved in,’” said McIntyre, as quoted by Variety. 

And while McIntyre says he still has “many years” left in his WWE career, taking on acting roles outside the company has given him the chance to stretch himself in new ways.

“The movies that I’ve been lucky to be involved with, I’ve never wanted to be big bad guy number three. I want something that challenges me, my ability to show my range, and this is exactly that.”

But despite the fact that he regularly performs in front of arenas full of people on live television every week, McIntyre was still nervous when he made his first movie.

“I was so nervous until I spoke to Dave Batista, who I’ve known for years, and he was like, ‘Wait till the red light goes on, and you’ll know exactly what to do,’” he said. “And sure enough, when the red light goes on, I relax, and it’s so exciting,” as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:12 PM IST
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Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'
Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'
Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'
Drew McIntyre, more WWE superstars to star in Microdrama 'Agent of Shadows'

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