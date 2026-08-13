Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc, wife Alexandra expecting first baby together

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra are set to become parents for the first time.

The Ferrari driver and the model shared the happy news on social media, months after tying the knot in a private ceremony.

Alexandra shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, August 12. In the picture, she was seen relaxing on a yacht in a green two-piece outfit as she showed her growing baby bump.

The couple got married in February this year in a small ceremony in Monaco. Charles had earlier described their wedding as a “very small and secret” celebration attended only by their families.

The couple had shared pictures and videos from their wedding on Instagram on March 1. One of the clips showed Charles putting a wedding ring on Alexandra’s finger before the two shared a kiss. Another video showed the newlyweds travelling in a red 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa convertible.

Charles had captioned the post, “28/02/2026 – Civil Wedding .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Leclerc 🦋 (@alexandramalenaleclerc)

The couple had got engaged in November 2025. Charles announced the engagement with a joint Instagram post featuring the couple and their dog, Leo.

“Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc….,” he wrote alongside pictures from the celebrations.

Charles and Alexandra were first linked in March 2023 after they were spotted together in a video from Paris Fashion Week, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Now, the couple are preparing for a new chapter as they await the arrival of their first child. (ANI)

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