Frankie Muniz, wife Paige Price announce divorce after 6 years of marriage

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Actor Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price has announced that they are ending their marriage after six years, saying they have chosen to move forward as close friends and co-parents to their five-year-old son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, according to E! News.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram, revealing that they had also undergone a private trial separation before deciding to divorce.

“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realise our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents,” Muniz and Price wrote in their joint statement, according to E! News.

View this post on Instagram

“We share an incredible son who remains the centre of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared,” they added.

Muniz also expressed gratitude to Price for her support throughout their relationship.

“I feel endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

The actor added that the two would continue running their company, Muniz Racing, while co-parenting their son.

“We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support,” Muniz wrote.

The announcement was accompanied by a light-hearted video of the former couple dancing together to Check Yes Juliet by We the Kings before being joined by their son. Muniz captioned the clip, “Who says you can’t stay best friends with your baby momma?” according to E! News.

Muniz and Price first met at a celebrity golf tournament in 2016. The Malcolm in the Middle star proposed to Price during the Lantern Fest in Casa Grande in November 2018.

The couple eloped on October 3, 2019, after hiking Camelback Mountain in Arizona before later celebrating their marriage with family and friends on February 21, 2020, the fourth anniversary of the day they first met.

In a social media tribute marking their fifth wedding anniversary in October 2024, Price had described Muniz as her “favourite human on this big globe floating through a black canvas.”

“God gave us our cinema meet-cute, and the rest is a rollercoaster history. We have seen all sides to one another in our 8 years, and even in the face of what feels like a destructive moment, we prevail, and we move forward with hope in one another. We are truly the best kind of team,” she had written, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)