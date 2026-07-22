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Home > Hollywood > 'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/kylie-jenner-timothee-chalamet-steal-the-spotlight-at-fifa-world-cup-2026-final20260720094407"> <p class="title">Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet steal the spotlight at FIFA World Cup 2026 final</p> <a>

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet steal the spotlight at FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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Last updated: July 22, 2026 01:50:11 IST

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'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

Los Angeles [US], July 21 (ANI): ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ actress Kaylee Hottle lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 18.

The news of her demise was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language. He also confirmed her death to TMZ, saying that she died in a car accident in Maryland and he was flying from Texas to claim her body, as per Variety.

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Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed the news in a statement on social media. Hottle and her father are both deaf and come from a multi-generational deaf family.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland,” Texas School for the Deaf’s post read.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Hottle is best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and 2024’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ For the latter, Hottle was nominated for the Saturn Award for best performance by a younger actor. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 1:50 AM IST
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'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

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'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18
'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18
'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18
'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passes away at 18

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