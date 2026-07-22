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Home > Hollywood > 'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

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Published: July 22, 2026 13:58:06 IST

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'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): The ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ family is mourning the passing of the young franchise star Kaylee Hottle.

Actor Rebecca Hall, who featured as anthropological linguist Dr Ilene Andrews along with Kaylee in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and 2024’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, paid her tribute on Instagram and wrote, “Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed Kaylee.”

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She also shared heartwarming pictures that appeared to be from the sets of the ‘Godzilla’ films, showing Hall and Kaylee together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebecca Hall (@rebeccahall)

Likewise, actor Millie Bobby Brown, who was also a part of ‘Godzillla vs Kong’, shared that she feels “devastated” on hearing the news.

“I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress, marked her feature debut at the age of nine with ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. She portrayed a deaf, orphaned indigenous Iwi girl, Jia, who was rescued by Kong on Skull Island.

Kaylee reprised her character in ‘Godzilla x Kong’, where her relationship with Dr Ilene Andrews took centrestage alongside her ancestral roots to the Iwi tribe.

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the ‘Godzilla’ films, paid an emotional tribute to the late actor.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time. Rest in Peace, Kaylee,” the X post read.

Kaylee Hottle lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 18.

The news of her demise was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language. He also confirmed her death to TMZ, saying that she died in a car accident in Maryland and that he was flying from Texas to claim her body, as per Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 1:58 PM IST
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Tags: Car Accidentgodzilla-vs-konghollywood-tributekaylee-hottleMillie Bobby Brownrebecca-hallskull-island

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'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

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'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

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'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle
'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle
'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle
'Godzilla vs Kong' actors Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

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