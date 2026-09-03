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Home > Hollywood > "Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance

"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/lollapalooza-india-2027-lineup-out-olivia-dean-limp-bizkit-katseye-among-headliners-see-dates-prices-venue20260903145726"> <p class="title"> Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE among headliners; see dates, prices, venue</p> <a>

Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE among headliners; see dates, prices, venue

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 15:04:12 IST

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"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance

Los Angeles [US], September 3 (ANI): Actor Andrew Garfield said he has not yet watched Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ or ‘The Odyssey’, while once again insisting that he will not appear in the upcoming Marvel film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, according to Variety.

Garfield made the remarks at the premiere of his historical action drama ‘The Uprising’ at the Directors Guild of America in West Hollywood.

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“I don’t want to be disingenuous,” Garfield said when asked about the success of Holland’s films. “A movie making money and people going to see it is an incredible thing, but I will reach out to him once I’ve seen ‘Spider-Man’, which I’m very excited to see. And his other film, ‘The Odyssey,’ I haven’t managed to see either yet. I will send him a message when I see the work he has done.”

Garfield previously played iconic Spider-Man in Sony Pictures’ ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its sequel, before reprising the role in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, alongside Holland and fellow former Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.

Despite not having watched ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, Garfield said he was not surprised by its reported success, with the film having earned USD 891 million at the domestic box office and being projected to become the first movie to cross USD 1 billion in North America alone.

“Everyone has ownership over him, he’s everybody’s, and he’s decent, and he’s good, and he’s ordinary, and he’s extraordinary like all of us,” Garfield said of Spider-Man. “It’s impossible not to see yourself in that character.”

When asked whether he would return as Spider-Man in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, Garfield was direct in his response.

“I’m not,” he said when asked if he was part of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, set to release on December 18 this year.

Garfield was reminded that he has previously denied involvement in projects before ultimately appearing in them, including when he said he was not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

“You’ll find out, I suppose, one way or another,” Garfield said with a smile.

Meanwhile, in Paul Greengrass’ ‘The Uprising’, Garfield plays a fictional character who becomes a leader during a rebellion involving thousands of commoners against King Richard II in 1831, according to Variety. 

Greengrass said Garfield insisted on performing most of his own stunts for the film’s numerous fight sequences.

Reflecting on the physically demanding work, Garfield said, “He allowed me and what my body could manage. I’m not a young guy anymore. It was a lot of ice packs on the knees.”

‘The Uprising’ marks another historical drama for Garfield, who continues to balance major studio projects with more independent and dramatic roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 3:04 PM IST
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"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance

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"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance
"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance
"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance
"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance

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