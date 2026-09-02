Zendaya turns 30: 'Euphoria' star thanks fans for making her last year of twenties "beautiful"

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Zendaya marked her 30th birthday on Monday (local time) with a nostalgic childhood photo and a message of gratitude for her fans, continuing her tradition of sharing a throwback image to celebrate the occasion.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor posted a picture from her childhood album showing her posing in pigtails, a light pink tank top and purple plaid pants.

Alongside the image, she wrote, “I can’t thank ya’ll enough for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful, I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to, with love as always….here’s to 30!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Her mother, Claire Stoermer, also marked the milestone with a throwback photo of a young Zendaya wearing an aqua blue floral dress and posing in front of a wooden play structure.

“Happy 30th birthday to the love and light of my life!! Even tho you’re not on socials anymore, and you won’t see this!!” Stoermer, 62, captioned the post. She ended the birthday message with, “we just got off facetime!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64)

Zendaya was born September 1, 1996, to Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Her parents, both teachers, divorced in 2016 after eight years of marriage but have remained close.

Zendaya is their only child together and has five older half-siblings on her father’s side.

Stoermer has been an important influence in Zendaya’s life. She spent nearly two decades teaching in underfunded schools in Oakland, California, before moving into arts administration, as per People magazine.

Zendaya has frequently credited her mother with shaping her work ethic and appreciation for education.

“Growing up, I watched my mom teach in the heart of Oakland, California, at inner-city schools that were always underfunded,” Zendaya told in an interview to Teen Vogue in 2016, as per People magazine.

“My mom went above and beyond, working constantly to open her students’ eyes to an education that could lift them far beyond their current circumstances,” she said, as per People magazine.

Zendaya has also spoken about her mother’s influence on her approach to beauty. “My beauty icons are the women in my life. My mom didn’t wear makeup; I don’t think she knew that to me, it was empowering that she didn’t care,” she told Vanity Fair in 2019.

The birthday tribute comes during a particularly busy year for Zendaya, who has had five major projects on her slate.

She returned as Rue Bennett for the third and final season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ after a lengthy hiatus. She also starred opposite Robert Pattinson in A24’s ‘The Drama’, a dark romantic comedy directed by Kristoffer Borgli about a couple whose engagement takes an unexpected turn.

Zendaya and Pattinson shared the screen again in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, in which Zendaya plays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom.

She also returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MJ in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, once again starring opposite her husband, Tom Holland.

She is also set to return as Chani in ‘Dune: Part Three’, the final installment in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy. (ANI)

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