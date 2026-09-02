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Home > Hollywood > Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger

Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/zendaya-turns-30-euphoria-star-thanks-fans-for-making-her-last-year-of-twenties-beautiful20260902091325"> <p class="title">Zendaya turns 30: 'Euphoria' star thanks fans for making her last year of twenties "beautiful"</p> <a>

Zendaya turns 30: 'Euphoria' star thanks fans for making her last year of twenties "beautiful"

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Last updated: September 2, 2026 10:41:11 IST

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Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Tom Cruise has thrown his support behind Paramount’s plan to deliver 30 movies a year, praising the studio’s vision amid its proposed USD 111 billion merger with Warner Bros Discovery.

As reported by Deadline, in a recent interview, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star endorsed Paramount CEO David Ellison’s promise to increase film production and releases.

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“I think it’s awesome,” Cruise said when asked about the merger and Ellison’s 30-movies-a-year commitment.

“They’re going to deliver 30 movies,” Cruise said, adding, “It’s a community to me. It’s not an industry. The people in these studios are not just people in the studios. They’re my family.”

Cruise’s comments come as Paramount’s proposed merger faces opposition from a coalition of state attorneys general in an ongoing antitrust case.

The development also comes amid a dispute over Paramount’s USD 1.88 billion bond and a leaked threat that the company might leave Los Angeles and relocate to a red state if a settlement is not in process by October 1. A federal judge has set March 2 as the trial date, as reported by Deadline.

During the interview, the ‘Top Gun’ star also focused on the future of cinema and the need for Hollywood to work together.

“I know we’re going to get those 30 movies,” Cruise said, adding, “I want us all to come together as a community to help make those 30 movies. It’s not just going to be, you know, Paramount doing it. Everyone’s going to need all the help of every artist to be able to do it.”

Cruise further stressed the importance of collaboration, saying Hollywood would need to support Ellison and others if the industry is to be revived.

“We’ve got to help each other to do it,” he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Digger’ which is scheduled to be released worldwide in theatres on October 2.

He is also promoting his recently announced ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel, co-starring Anne Hathaway. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:41 AM IST
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Tags: 30-movieshollywoodmergerparamounttom cruiseWarner Bros Discovery

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Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger

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Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger

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Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger
Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger
Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger
Tom Cruise calls Paramount's 30-movie plan "awesome" amid WBD merger

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