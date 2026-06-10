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Home > Hollywood > Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'

Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/the-bear-s5-trailer-jeremy-allen-and-his-team-get-one-last-chance-to-save-their-restaurant-from-flood-other-challenges20260609235216"> <p class="title">The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges</p> <a>

The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 10, 2026 01:15:11 IST

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Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'

Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): After gaining fame from roles like Wolverine, P T Barnum, Van Helsing, Jean Valjean and most recently Robin Hood, the actor Hugh Jackman is adding another classic character to his filmography, the pirate Long John Silver.

According to Variety, Ridley Scott has enlisted Jackman to star in a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel, ‘Treasure Island.’

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Scott will direct the film from a script by Emmy-winning ‘Adolescence’ writer Jack Thorne and produce alongside Michael Pruss for his Scott Free banner. Thorne will executive produce the new movie. The hot package hit the market on Monday.

Stevenson’s tale of “buccaneers and buried gold” is one of the most famous and most frequently adapted pirate stories ever written.

‘Treasure Island’ follows young Jim Hawkins as he finds a map to Captain Flint’s long-lost fortune and embarks on a perilous voyage aboard the Hispaniola. Aboard the ship, Jim and the crew face mutiny led by the cunning, one-legged cook, Long John Silver but ultimately outsmart the pirates to claim the gold, reported Variety.

The 18th-century set coming-of-age story popularised many pirate tropes, including treasure maps marked with an “X”, the Black Spot and one-legged seamen with parrots on their shoulders.

According to Variety, the ‘Treasure Island’ project develops as Scott readies for the release of his latest film, 20th Century’s “The Dog Stars,” in August. A new trailer for the post-apocalyptic thriller, starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley, was released earlier Monday.

Jackman next stars in A24’s “The Death of Robin Hood,” from filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, which opens on June 19.

Jackman is represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Scott is represented by CAA; and Thorne is represented by UTA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 10, 2026 1:15 AM IST
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Tags: entertainmenthugh-jackmanRidley Scottrobert-louis-stevensontreasure-island

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Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'

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Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'

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Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'
Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'
Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'
Hugh Jackman to star in new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, 'Treasure Island'

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