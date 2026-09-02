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Home > Hollywood > 'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes

'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/the-journey-begins-anupam-kher-takes-jaane-pehchaane-anjaane-to-us-canada20260902165843"> <p class="title">"The journey begins": Anupam Kher takes 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' to US, Canada</p> <a>

"The journey begins": Anupam Kher takes 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' to US, Canada

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Last updated: September 2, 2026 17:48:11 IST

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'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes

Los Angeles [US], September 2 (ANI): Popular K-drama ‘Made in Korea’ is all set to return for a second season, bringing actors Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan against each other.

While Season 1 took viewers into the 1970s, inside the Korean Central Intelligence Agency’s anti-communist propaganda machine alongside Baek Ki-tae’s (Hyun Bin) expanding drug operation, Season 2 moves nine years forward toward a presidential assassination, military coups and an unstable state that changes hands many times in the months that follow, as per Variety.

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“It was one of the most chaotic and tumultuous times in modern Korean history. Nine years seemed like an appropriate number of years, and it’s a long period of time that can change people significantly,” said director Woo Min-ho, referring to the nine-year gap in the narrative.

Another draw of the season comes with the changes in characters.

Ki-tae is now second-in-command at the KCIA, closer than he has ever been to the top job.

“While rising through the ranks, he has met and dealt with many people and his methods have changed,” said Hyun Bin, as quoted by Variety. The character’s wealth and status have reshaped his relationships and the way he treats the people around him.

The season’s central conflict revolves around the widening gap between Ki-tae and his younger brother, Baek Ki-hyun, the once-timid recruit now risen through military ranks.

Woo Do-hwan, who plays Baek Ki-hyun, shared that his character’s social position has changed and he has gained some power of his own, allowing him to talk back to his brother more, as he added, “His beliefs have become stronger.”

“Season 2 consists of six episodes, but they progress in a way that will make them feel like parts of one continuous movie. I think viewers will find Season 2 tighter in narrative and faster-paced compared to Season 1,” director Woo said.

‘Made in Korea’ Season 2 will premiere six episodes on Hulu and Disney+ on September 9. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 5:48 PM IST
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Tags: Hyun Bink-dramaMade in KoreaSeason 2Woo Do-Hwan

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'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes

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'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes
'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes
'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes
'Made in Korea' Season 2: Hyun Bin, Woo Do-hwan's widening gap takes centrestage amid power changes

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