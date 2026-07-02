"I knew that Marvel was big deal…": Sadie Sink on joining Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Los Angeles [US], July 1 (ANI): All eyes remain on Hollywood’s Sadie Sink as she is set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stepping into a mysterious role opposite Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Details about Sadie Sink’s role have been kept under wraps, with the actor even remaining absent from any of the film’s trailers or marketing footage.

While speculations are rife that Sink will be seen as a young Jean Grey ahead of Marvel introducing a younger band of X-Men into the universe, the ‘Stranger Things’ star has not yet let anything slip.

In a recent interview, Sadie Sink revealed how she has been keeping the details a secret, sharing, “You just don’t share the secret; it’s not that hard. I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man. I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast,” as quoted by Variety.

The actor shared how her co-star, Tom Holland, helped her navigate the Marvel fame.

“It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general. He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease,” she added.

Sadie Sink has joined the much-awaited ‘Spider-Man’ sequel, joining the returning stars Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. Marvel icons Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal also appear as Hulk and Punisher, respectively.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ opens in theatres on July 31, 2026. (ANI)

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