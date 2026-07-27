Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

Los Angeles [US], July 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is “terrified” to take on the romantic-comedy genre, calling it “one of the hardest things in the world.”

Speaking on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Nolan shared, “I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies,” as quoted by Deadline.

Explaining that the comedy genre is something which cannot be hidden, the filmmaker continued, “Particularly, the risk they take when you make a film–if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy. So, I would be terrified of doing anything like that.”

Christopher Nolan’s remarks arrive on the heels of his latest release ‘The Odyssey’.

The film, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.

‘The Odyssey’ recently also became a victim of online piracy.

Most recently, a lower-quality version was posted on X Sunday morning, but was pulled down roughly two hours later, only after garnering nearly 50,000 views, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures responded to the film’s leak on social media.

“We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights,” the statement read.

Despite the pirated films, The Odyssey is still dominating at the box office, sailing past $600 million globally in its second weekend. (ANI)

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