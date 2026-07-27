Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/actor-thabo-rametsis-first-look-from-bill-condons-the-road-home-out20260727222857"> <p class="title">Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out </p> <a>

Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

Written By:
Last updated: July 27, 2026 23:16:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

Los Angeles [US], July 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is “terrified” to take on the romantic-comedy genre, calling it “one of the hardest things in the world.”

Speaking on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Nolan shared, “I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies,” as quoted by Deadline.

You Might Be Interested In

Explaining that the comedy genre is something which cannot be hidden, the filmmaker continued, “Particularly, the risk they take when you make a film–if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy. So, I would be terrified of doing anything like that.”

Christopher Nolan’s remarks arrive on the heels of his latest release ‘The Odyssey’.

The film, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.

‘The Odyssey’ recently also became a victim of online piracy.

Most recently, a lower-quality version was posted on X Sunday morning, but was pulled down roughly two hours later, only after garnering nearly 50,000 views, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures responded to the film’s leak on social media.

“We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights,” the statement read.

Despite the pirated films, The Odyssey is still dominating at the box office, sailing past $600 million globally in its second weekend. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 11:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: christopher nolanhomers-poemking-odysseusMatt DamonRom-Comthe odysseyThe Tonight Show

RELATED News

Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

Jennifer Aniston to star in Olivia Wilde's comedy 'Naughty'

Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Tinavi Medical Tech's Trading To Resume

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Explainer-What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving South Korean markets?

Explainer-What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving South Korean markets?

Venus Williams beaten in straight sets in Washington opener

METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed rate decision, aluminium rises on Gulf fighting

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with aiding terrorism, he gives Moscow the finger

Aston Martin keeps forecast, bets on Valhalla after wider-than-expected loss

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"
Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"
Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"
Christopher Nolan is "terrified" of making romance-comedy films, calls it "one of the hardest things"

QUICK LINKS