Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart set for all-star charity benefit show ahead of 9/11 25th anniversary

Washington DC [US], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have set an all-star comedy benefit show at Madison Square Garden, with proceeds going towards 9/11 charities, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have partnered with Live Nation for the event ‘NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit.’ The one-night-only event will take place at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, September 10, with proceeds going to various 9/11 charities.

According to the outlet, the event, which Live Nation is producing, will include sets by Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Ronny Chieng, Pete Davidson, Nikki Glaser, Josh Johnson, Jon Stewart and more guests to be announced later.

“We look forward to once again celebrating this great city’s tenacity, resilience, and championship heart – and we don’t only mean our NY Knicks,” Stewart and Davidson said in a joint statement, as quoted by Variety.

According to Variety, Stewart and Davidson came up with the benefit, and first brought it out five years ago as the inaugural “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” in 2021.

Davidson’s father was a firefighter who died in the September 11 attacks. Stewart has been active in recent years in pushing for support of September 11 first responders, many of whom were exposed to toxic dust after the collapse of the World Trade Centre and got sick. Stewart has been a key advocate for U.S. veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq, reported Variety. (ANI)

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