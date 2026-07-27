Michael Jackson biopic set to stream online from this date, details inside

Los Angeles [US], July 27 (ANI): The ‘King of Pop’ is finally set for its streaming journey. The musical biopic ‘Michael’, which follows Michael Jackson’s career, will be available for streaming on Starz, beginning on August 10, according to Variety.

Released on April 24, ‘Michael’ collected over USD 1 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of 2026.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, ‘Michael’ follows Jackson’s rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his ‘Bad’ tour in the late 1980s.

Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with ‘Michael’.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson’s family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50, according to the outlet.

The film has been breaking records since it opened in theatres in April this year. ‘Michael’ opened to USD 97 million domestically and USD 217 million globally, breaking the opening weekend record for musical biopics set by 2015’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’.

In another accolade, ‘Michael’ stands as the highest-grossing musical biopic, breaking the record of 2018’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with USD 911 million worldwide. It is also the largest film of all time for Lionsgate, as well as the studio’s first film to ever reach USD 1 billion, stated Variety. (ANI)

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