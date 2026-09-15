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Home > Hollywood > "I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/security-concerns-lead-meghan-markle-prince-harry-to-change-children8217s-uk-school20260915094954"> <p class="title">Security concerns lead Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to change children’s UK school</p> <a>

Security concerns lead Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to change children’s UK school

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 10:04:14 IST

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"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

California [US], September 15 (ANI): Noah Wyle has done it again. The actor took home the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 at the 78th edition of the Emmy Awards on Tuesday. 

It’s the second consecutive year he has won the statuette for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on the HBO Max medical drama. The fellow nominees for the award who failed to secure the win include Mark Ruffalo (‘Task’), Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’), Sterling K. Brown (‘Paradise’) and Rufus Sewell (‘The Diplomat’).

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In his acceptance speech, the actor acknowledged the work of his fellow nominees and described them as “inspirational.”

Noah Wyle said, “Oh, this is overwhelming. And I just have to acknowledge the work of my fellow nominees. Your work is inspirational. I watch you. I learn from you. In particular, Mr Oldman, I have to tell you, I don’t know if there’s an actor my age that didn’t look and think, ‘That’s the benchmark that I want to hit one day in my career.”

“I’m so grateful to everybody that I work with, everybody at HBO, Casey and Sarah and Joey and all of our partners at Warner Television. To all the men and women who work so hard on stage 22 each and every day, we’re going to be back there hitting it hard tomorrow morning, really early, the hard stuff. I grew up in L.A. I’m a Hollywood kid. I was raised on television, and movie theaters were my place of worship. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join,” added Noah Wyle. 

According to Variety, Wyle has now become the fifth actor to win lead drama for a show’s first two seasons after E.G. Marshall (‘The Defenders’), Bill Cosby (‘I Spy’), Daniel J. Travanti (‘Hill Street Blues’) and Bryan Cranston (‘Breaking Bad’) and the first since Cranston in 2009. 

The actor won two Emmys last year, one for acting and one as an executive producer of ‘The Pitt’ when it won best drama series. 

He’d previously been nominated every year from 1995 to 1999 for his supporting role as Dr John Carter on the NBC medical drama ‘ER,’ on which he starred alongside George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Sherry Stringfield and Julianna Margulies.

Since it premiered in 2025, ‘The Pitt’ has become an Emmy favourite, scoring 38 nominations across two seasons (and winning nine for its first). 

Meanwhile, ‘The Pitt’ is set to return with Season 3 on HBO Max in January 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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Tags: best-actordrama-seriesemmy awardsentertainmentNoah WyleThe Pitt

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"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

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"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 
"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 
"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 
"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

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