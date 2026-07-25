"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/goa-tourism-launches-ekadasha-teertha-yatra-to-strengthen-states-spiritual-tourism-landscape20260724225100"> <p class="title">Goa Tourism launches Ekadasha Teertha Yatra to strengthen state's spiritual tourism landscape</p> <a>

Goa Tourism launches Ekadasha Teertha Yatra to strengthen state's spiritual tourism landscape

Written By:
Last updated: July 25, 2026 11:14:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): Oprah Winfrey has jokingly described her brief stint as a singer as “one of the mistakes” of her career, recalling why her rendition of the song ‘Run On’ never became a lasting part of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, according to E! News.

Speaking on the recent episode of Keke Palmer’s podcast ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’, Winfrey laughed off the memory after Palmer sang a line from the 1998 theme song.

You Might Be Interested In

“Girl, please,” Winfrey said. “That is one of the mistakes of my career.”

Although Palmer insisted it was “no mistake,” Winfrey stood by her assessment and explained how the recording came about, according to E! News.

“So, what had happened was I was trying to decide, ‘Am I gonna end the show or not end the show?’ And then I had a little talk with Jesus, and Jesus said, ‘You gotta keep going.’ And so I said, ‘There’s this song. It’s an old spiritual,'” she recalled.

Winfrey even sang the line, “I think I’m gonna run on,” during the conversation, prompting laughter from Palmer, according to E! News.

The veteran television host said the song remained the show’s theme for only one season because she soon realised singing was not her strength.

“We realised, I can’t sing, even though I took the singing lessons,” Winfrey said.

When Palmer reassured her that the performance “wasn’t bad,” Winfrey jokingly disagreed.

“You know it was bad. You’re just saying that ’cause you’re looking at me. It was pretty bad,” she said.

Winfrey added that the production team even brought in a church choir to strengthen the recording, but admitted, “It didn’t work,” according to E! News.

Despite her criticism of the song, ‘Run On’ became a memorable part of the show’s history. Winfrey recalled that late singer Whitney Houston once surprised her by singing ‘Run On’ when asked to name her favourite song during an appearance on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in 1999, according to E! News.

During the podcast, Winfrey also shared that “Oprah” is not the name she was given at birth.

“It was Orpah from the Bible,” she said, explaining that the name comes from the Book of Ruth.

“Nobody knew how to spell it,” Winfrey said. “So, it turned out on my birth certificate, it’s Orpah. And then people started calling me Oprah… Once they started with Oprah, that’s it,” according to E! News.

‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ aired from 1986 to 2011, becoming one of the most successful daytime talk shows in television history. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 11:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: career-mistakedaytime-talk-showkeke-palmeroprah winfreyspiritual-songwhitney-houston

RELATED News

"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

"He would've died": 'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger recalls Austin Abrams' near-death experience

Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life

Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2 was "10 times harder" to film, says showrunner Ira Parker

LATEST NEWS

Kuwait's KPC signs $16 billion lease and leaseback deal for oil pipeline network

After S Korean President's US visit, tech giants to pursue $950 billion semiconductor and AI partnerships

Maresca underlines challenge of replacing Guardiola in first conference

UPDATE 1-Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage

Comic-Con cosplayers brave heat, mishaps and months of work to showcase fandom

Samsung Elec, SK Group seal $950 billion deals as South Korea hosts AI powers

Samsung Elec, SK Group seal $950 billion deals as South Korea hosts AI powers

NxtJob.ai launches AI-powered career platform for mid- and senior-level professionals, combining nine agents with human consultants

Joshua weighs in ahead of Prenga bout in Jeddah

Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Sumy, local officials say

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career
"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career
"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career
"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

QUICK LINKS