James Gunn denies Skydance changes to ‘Man of Tomorrow’, says studio has not seen film

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): James Gunn has dismissed speculation that Skydance plans to make significant changes to ‘Man of Tomorrow’, clarifying that no one from the company has seen the upcoming ‘Superman’ sequel.

The filmmaker addressed the rumours in a post on Threads following the announcement that he and Peter Safran will step down from their leadership roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios on December 1.

Speculation had emerged suggesting that Skydance intended to alter the film, including potentially removing certain characters and making sweeping changes to its storyline.

Responding to the claims, Gunn said the reports were false.

“There are a lot of untrue rumours going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made,” he wrote, as per Deadline.

He further clarified that the film had only been seen by Safran and a small circle of trusted friends and family.

“No one from Skydance has even seen the movie; the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false,” Gunn added.

‘Man of Tomorrow’ is the sequel to 2025’s ‘Superman’ and features David Corenswet returning as Clark Kent/Superman.

Nicholas Hoult, Lars Eidinger, Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi and Adria Arjona are also part of the cast.

Principal photography on the film wrapped in August, and it is currently scheduled to release in theatres on July 9.

Both ‘Man of Tomorrow’ and HBO Max’s The People v. Gorilla Grodd are in post-production.

The latter, which also features Skyler Gisondo reprising his role as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, wrapped filming in October.

Earlier this week, Gisondo shared his thoughts on Gunn and Safran’s impending departure in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s really sad to see them go. They really changed all of our lives. I’m just immensely grateful for the opportunity that they’ve given me,” the actor said.

When asked about the future of his DC projects, he added, “I think there’s a lot I still don’t know.”

Gunn had also been working on a third Superman movie before the leadership change was announced.

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham is set to take over as DC Studios’ president and chief creative officer on December 1, the same day Gunn and Safran are scheduled to step down from their leadership positions. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)