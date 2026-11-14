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Home > Hollywood > Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

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Published: November 14, 2026 22:00:08 IST

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Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

London [UK], November 14 (ANI): Prince William and Princess Kate extended their birthday wishes to King Charles on Saturday as the British monarch turned 78, according to People.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, shared their wishes through an Instagram Stories post, resharing a photograph of King Charles with musician Elton John.

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“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King,” Kate and William wrote.

Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

The photograph comes after King Charles and Elton John recently joined forces for an appearance on the musician’s Apple Music 1 radio show, ‘Rocket Hour’, to mark 50 years of The King’s Trust, according to People

William and Kate had also extended their wishes to the monarch last year on his 77th birthday. On that occasion, they shared a newly released photograph of Charles in the gardens of his residence, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire, with the message, “Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!”

King Charles began this year’s birthday celebrations a day early with a visit to Croydon in south London, where he joined festivities marking the 750th anniversary of Surrey Street Market. He also cut a cake commemorating both the market’s anniversary and his birthday.

During the visit, the monarch met renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.

His birthday celebrations also coincided with a special episode of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Hour’, which premiered on Saturday. The episode featured a conversation recorded last month between the musician and the King, focusing on the power of music and the artists who have supported The King’s Trust over the past five decades, according to People

The accompanying playlist features songs by artists who have performed in support of the charity, including Raye and Skye Newman.

Born on November 14, 1948, King Charles has marked his birthday twice a year since ascending the throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Along with his actual birthday, the monarch’s official public birthday is celebrated through the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, according to People

The occasion sees members of the royal family gather in London for a military parade from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards’ Parade. The procession features royals travelling on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages, while the King takes the salute before returning to Buckingham Palace.

The celebrations traditionally conclude with members of the royal family joining the monarch on the palace balcony to watch a flypast by military aircraft.

Like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose actual birthday was on April 21, King Charles has retained the June date for Trooping the Colour. The tradition of holding the official birthday celebration in summer is linked to the likelihood of better weather in London, according to People. (ANI) 

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 10:00 PM IST
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Tags: birthday wishesbirthday-celebrationsElton Johnking charlesmonarch-saluteprince williamprincess-kateRoyal Family

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Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

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Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

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Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78
Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78
Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78
Kate Middleton, Prince William extend birthday wishes to King Charles as Monarch turns 78

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