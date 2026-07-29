Jennifer Aniston to star in Olivia Wilde's comedy 'Naughty'

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston is set to star in Olivia Wilde’s Universal comedy ‘Naughty,’ playing a single mom named Mallory in the film, reported Variety. Peter Dinklage has also been added to the cast as he plays the role of Santa Claus.

According to Variety, Wilde, fresh off the success of her latest directorial effort ‘The Invite’, has directed ‘Naughty,’ which centres on Mallory, whose “only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing.”

Jimmy Warden wrote the screenplay and original spec script. LuckyChap (the company led by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Milan Popelka), Wilde and Warden will produce.

The project was first announced in 2023 and described as ‘Bridesmaids’ set in the North Pole. Universal has dated the movie for theatrical release on November 5, 2027.

Recently, the makers of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led ‘The Morning Show’ announced its completion with the fifth season.

Apple on Thursday announced that the already renewed fifth season will be the last for the hit Emmy-winning series when it returns in 2027, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The media drama, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, was renewed in September 2025, just hours before its fourth season premiered.

The season five release date will be announced at a later date. (ANI)

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