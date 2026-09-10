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Home > Hollywood > Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bigg-boss-20-qazi-touqeer-scares-housemates-with-8220oscar-level8221-performance-says-8216main-normal-insaan-nahi-hoon821720260909205707"> <p class="title">Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer scares housemates with “Oscar-level” performance, says ‘main normal insaan nahi hoon’</p> <a>

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer scares housemates with “Oscar-level” performance, says ‘main normal insaan nahi hoon’

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Last updated: September 10, 2026 15:50:11 IST

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Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

Los Angeles [US], September 10 (ANI): Things have finally started making progress for the much-awaited ‘Baywatch’ reboot ahead of the show’s January debut. According to Deadline, Los Angeles officials are making preparations to welcome the show for the second season. 

Speaking to city council members on Wednesday, LA’s chief film liaison Steve Kang shared with the local lawmakers, “I can say with confidence that they are very happy with the concierge service that we were able to provide [on Season 1], and they will be returning to Los Angeles for a second season next year.”

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As per sources, Fox executives are feeling optimistic about the upcoming series ahead of its premiere at the top of next year. A renewal decision is unlikely to arrive before the network sees how the first season performs. 

Produced by Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the show is set to debut in the US in January 2027. In the UK, it will land on Sky, considering the Comcast-owned broadcaster recently snapped up the rights to the show.

‘Baywatch’ will follow a new cast of lifeguards in the iconic red swimsuits as they patrol the world’s most famous stretch of sand, navigating ocean dramas and even personal ones. Stephen Amell leads the series alongside Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale and Shay Mitchell as Trina, stated Variety.

Joining them are Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, Brooks Nader as Selene, David Chokachi as Cody Madison, and Livvy Dunne as Grace. On the other hand, original cast members Erike Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard are guest stars.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to bring the new ‘Baywatch’ to audiences across multiple territories, while also giving fans the opportunity to revisit the original series they know and love. Few shows have made as big a splash or had such lasting cultural impact as ‘Baywatch,’ and this landmark deal marks a significant moment for one of the industry’s most eagerly anticipated launches. The excitement surrounding the show has been incredible, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be an exciting new chapter for ‘Baywatch,'” said Michela Di Mondo, Fremantle’s EVP for international distribution, as quoted by Variety.

While Fremantle is repping on international sales, Fox Entertainment Global holds domestic distribution rights. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

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Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

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Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut
Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut
Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut
Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

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