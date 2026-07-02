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Home > Hollywood > Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming

Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 11:37:13 IST

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Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Actor Josh Brolin has revealed that he nearly walked away from Ridley Scott’s upcoming post-apocalyptic drama ‘The Dog Stars’ after just one day of filming, admitting he was unsettled by the filmmaker’s unconventional working style before ultimately embracing the experience, according to People.

Brolin recalled feeling anxious early in production because Scott preferred shooting without extensive rehearsals.

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“Ridley was talking a lot of stories and not really rehearsing, and it bugged me out, and I got really scared. I went back, called my agent and said, ‘I want out. Something’s really wrong, and I’ve got to get out of here,'” Brolin said.

The actor shared that his long-time agent, whom he described as “a close friend”, urged him to take a day to reflect rather than make a hasty decision.

According to Brolin, a conversation with Scott completely changed his outlook. The director invited him into his trailer and showed him footage from a scene he had just filmed with co-star Jacob Elordi, as per the outlet.

“Ridley goes, ‘Come here,’ and he brought me into his trailer, and played the scene we had just finished. It was a really good, very dynamic scene between me and Jacob, and he goes, ‘Okay?’ I go, ‘Okay,’ and then I started to feed off that,” Brolin said, according to People.

Although Brolin had previously worked with Scott on American Gangster, he admitted he initially struggled to adapt to the acclaimed filmmaker’s fast-paced, multi-camera shooting style.

“It took about a day or two for me to really embrace that, and then I got super into it because it was stratospherically creative and stratospherically dangerous,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Brolin said he had long wanted to take on more creatively demanding projects but initially resisted the challenge.

“I’d been asking for this, and then I started fighting it. It became one of the more creative, satisfying projects that I’ve ever been involved with,” he added.

Directed by Scott, The Dog Stars is based on ‘The Dog Stars’ by Peter Heller and adapted for the screen by Mark L. Smith, according to People.

The film also stars Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong and Allison Janney. It follows civilian pilot Hig, played by Elordi, as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world before embarking on a journey inspired by a mysterious radio transmission that offers hope for humanity.

Brolin will next be seen in Whalefall and is also set to reprise his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Three, according to People.

‘The Dog Stars’ is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 11:37 AM IST
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Tags: actor-anxietyfilming-challengesJosh Brolinpost-apocalyptic-dramaRidley Scottthe-dog-starsunconventional-style

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Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming

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Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming

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Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming
Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming
Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming
Josh Brolin says he almost quit Ridley Scott's 'The Dog Stars' after first day of filming

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