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Home > Hollywood > Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/soni-razdan-calls-97-yr-old-mom-og-alpha-woman-in-4-gen-pic-ahead-of-alia-bhatts-film-release20260702131222"> <p class="title">Soni Razdan calls 97-yr-old mom 'OG Alpha woman' in 4-gen pic ahead of Alia Bhatt's film release</p> <a>

Soni Razdan calls 97-yr-old mom 'OG Alpha woman' in 4-gen pic ahead of Alia Bhatt's film release

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 13:55:11 IST

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Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): Supermodel Karlie Kloss has spoken candidly about navigating political differences within her extended family, saying she has “never met” US President Donald Trump despite being related to the Trump family through marriage, according to E! News.

Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump

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In an interview, Kloss said she remains grounded in her own beliefs while respecting family ties.

“Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family,” she said, as per the outlet.

Asked whether she had ever discussed politics with President Trump, Kloss replied, “I have never met President Trump.”

Reflecting on political differences within families, the model said growing up in Missouri prepared her to engage with people holding diverse viewpoints.

“We’re sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state. Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life. You know, I’m a Democrat,” she said, according to E! News.

Kloss stressed the importance of maintaining relationships despite political disagreements.

“I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with. And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she added.

The model also reflected on her decision to convert to Judaism during her relationship with Joshua Kushner, saying faith was an important part of their journey together.

“I fell in love with somebody whose faith was a huge part of who he is. And I knew that from the start and choosing that I wanted that in my life. I’m really proud of that choice,” she said.

Kloss and Joshua Kushner married in 2018 and are parents to three children, according to E! News.

Speaking earlier this year, Kloss said the couple’s long relationship has helped them navigate marriage and parenthood.

“We’ve been together since I was 19. We’ve grown up together. He’s always been my biggest champion, especially in this adjustment into motherhood. He’s been somebody who’s like, ‘Karlie, you cannot lose yourself. You will not be happy and then our children will feel that,'” she said.

Reflecting on their relationship, she added, “Because we met so young, we’ve been through so much together and really grown together. I think that’s also part of why our partnership is so solid,” as per the outlet. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 1:55 PM IST
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Tags: family dynamicsfamily-tiesivanka trumpJared Kushnerjoshua-kushnerKarlie Klossmarriagepersonal-valuesSupermodel

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Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

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Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

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Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family
Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family
Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family
Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

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