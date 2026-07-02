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Home > Hollywood > Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved

Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/soni-razdan-calls-97-yr-old-mom-og-alpha-woman-in-4-gen-pic-ahead-of-alia-bhatts-film-release20260702131222"> <p class="title">Soni Razdan calls 97-yr-old mom 'OG Alpha woman' in 4-gen pic ahead of Alia Bhatt's film release</p> <a>

Soni Razdan calls 97-yr-old mom 'OG Alpha woman' in 4-gen pic ahead of Alia Bhatt's film release

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 18:20:11 IST

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Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): Actor Kat Dennings has revealed that she briefly forgot she was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while visiting Disneyland with her family, only realising why fans were greeting her after her husband pointed it out, according to People.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Dennings recalled visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland with her husband, musician Andrew W.K., and their stepchildren.

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“When I’m not working, I don’t think about it. I’m really just living and not thinking about it,” Dennings said.

“And we were going through Avengers Campus, which is a part of Disneyland. And everyone was waving at me and I was like, ‘Everyone is so friendly. Everyone is in the best mood because it’s the happiest place on Earth,'” she added, saying she happily waved back.

The actress said it took a comment from her husband for her to realise why people recognised her.

“Then my husband was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in these movies! I forgot!’ I completely forgot that I was like part of the Marvel universe and that people were waving at me,” she said, according to People.

Dennings made her Marvel debut as Darcy Lewis in Thor before reprising the role in Thor: The Dark World. She also appeared in What If…?, WandaVision and made a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Recalling the Disneyland visit, Dennings said she had unintentionally dressed like her Marvel character.

“They have Black Widow walking around,” she said, before realising, “They think I’m like pretend Darcy Lewis.”

“I was wearing a flannel shirt, glasses and a hat. I was like, ‘I look just like Darcy Lewis.’ It was so stupid. I’m so dumb,” she added.

Dennings said she generally does not think of herself as particularly famous.

“I don’t think I’m that famous. I think if you hear my voice, you’re like, ‘I’ve heard that in a rerun at like 2:00 in the morning somewhere.’ I enjoy the relative peace of my life. I feel good about it,” she said, according to People.

The actress had previously shared the incident on Threads in April 2025, writing, “I went to Avengers Campus at Disneyland, and people were waving at me, and I forgot why. I genuinely forgot why.”

Dennings is not the only Marvel star to have forgotten one of her appearances. In 2019, actor Gwyneth Paltrow admitted during an episode of The Chef Show that she had forgotten she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming until director and actor Jon Favreau reminded her of the cameo.

Dennings, who starred in 2 Broke Girls from 2011 to 2017, currently appears in the ABC comedy series Shifting Gears, whose third season is scheduled to air in 2027, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 6:20 PM IST
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Tags: avengers-campuscelebrity-recognitiondisneylandkat-denningsmarvel universe

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Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved

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Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved
Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved
Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved
Kat Dennings forgot she was part of Marvel until Disneyland fans waved

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