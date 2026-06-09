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Home > Hollywood > Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/rajkummar-rao-dinesh-vijan-reunite-for-prahaar-the-ujjwal-nikam-story-release-date-announced20260609121514"> <p class="title">Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan reunite for 'Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story', release date announced</p> <a>

Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan reunite for 'Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story', release date announced

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 13:25:11 IST

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Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

New York City [US], June 9 (ANI): Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their first official red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Festival.

According to People magazine, the couple posed for photographs on Monday, June 8, at the premiere of Perry’s concert film, ‘Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour- Live from Paris’, in New York City.

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Trudeau accompanied Perry as she celebrated the launch of the film, which captures her latest global tour experience.

For the event, Perry wore a white halter-neck gown adorned with rose-inspired detailing and styled her hair in an elegant updo.

Trudeau opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The former Canadian leader was seen smiling as Perry greeted fans and spoke with reporters on the red carpet.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere, Perry reflected on how the new film differs from her 2012 documentary ‘Part of Me.’

“This is very different than Part of Me,” the singer told People magazine, referencing her 2012 documentary, adding, “That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans.”

Perry emphasized that the project is dedicated to her longtime supporters.

“I mean, I’m doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it’s just such a fun thing to encapsulate,” Perry adds, noting that the energy on tour was “incredible.”

The red carpet appearance comes nearly a year after Perry and Trudeau began dating in the summer of 2025.

The pair first sparked romance speculation in July 2025 when they were seen walking with a dog in a Montreal park before later dining together at Le Violon, a neighbourhood restaurant.

At the time, a representative for the restaurant told People magazine that the pair “seemed to have had a fantastic evening.” The spokesperson added that they met Chef Danny Smiles and personally thanked the staff after their meal.

“They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant,” the rep told People magazine.

Following the dinner outing, Trudeau was spotted attending Perry’s concert in Montreal on July 30, 2025.

Before their Tribeca Festival appearance, the couple had also attended the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event in April, where they posed for a photograph alongside Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant.

According to People magazine, the gathering also featured guests including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Charles Melton and Carey Mulligan.

Perry’s relationship with Trudeau became public shortly after People magazine confirmed that she and actor Orlando Bloom had ended their engagement after nine years together.

Over the past year, Perry has also developed a close bond with Trudeau’s children. His son Xav, an aspiring musician, recently revealed that he often turns to the singer for guidance on his music.

“When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her],” Xav, 18, said of Perry in an interview, adding, “She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change,” as quoted by People magazine.

The Tribeca Festival premiere marks the couple’s most high-profile public appearance together to date. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 1:25 PM IST
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Tags: concert-filmJustin Trudeaukaty perrynew york cityred carpettribeca-festival

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Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

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Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival
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