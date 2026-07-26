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Home > Hollywood > John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ryan-gosling-to-star-in-marvels-ghost-rider-movie20260726131242"> <p class="title">Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie</p> <a>

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 16:10:19 IST

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John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

San Diego [US], July 26 (ANI): Hollywood star John Cena is gearing up for a high-stakes global mission in ‘Matchbox the Movie’, as Apple TV unveiled the first trailer for the action-adventure film during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con and announced that it will premiere on October 9, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Inspired by Mattel’s iconic line of toy cars, the film is directed by ‘Extraction’ filmmaker Sam Hargrave and also stars Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp.

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The film follows Sean, played by Cena, who is revealed to be an undercover CIA agent. His secret life pulls a group of longtime friends into a globe-trotting mission after a nuclear warhead goes missing.

 
 
 
 
 
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“It’s been a long since we played Matchbox cars together,” Biel’s character says in the trailer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the stakes escalate, Cena’s character reveals the gravity of the situation. “A nuclear warhead went missing. The CIA thinks it was me or us,” he says.

Biel’s character then proposes an extraordinary plan. “We need to re-steal the bomb so we can get our lives back,” she says.

Along with Cena and Biel, the film stars Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hargrave directed the feature from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly serves as producer, while Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin are executive producers.

Cena will next be seen in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’, scheduled to release in theatres next month, and will also star alongside Jennifer Garner in Netflix’s upcoming comedy ‘One Attempt Remaining’, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 4:10 PM IST
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Tags: action-adventureApple tvarturo-castrojessica-bieljohn cenasam-hargravesam-richardsonsan-diego-comic-con

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John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

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John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere
John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere
John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere
John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

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