Kylie Kelce calls Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding "absolutely magical"

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Kylie Kelce has described Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding as “absolutely magical”, while keeping further details of the couple’s intimate ceremony private, according to E! News.

Speaking on the July 23 episode of her podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie’, Kylie congratulated the couple and shared a brief update about their wedding, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

“Congratulations to Tay and Trav,” Kylie said. “It was absolutely magical. I’m so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly.”

The wedding legally made Swift her sister-in-law, but Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months, with Jason Kelce, said the ceremony was largely a formality as Swift had already become an important part of the family.

“It was only making it official,” she said, “because Taylor’s been part of the family now for quite some time,” according to E! News.

Kylie also made it clear that she would not reveal further details about the wedding, saying the couple should decide what they want to share publicly.

“Anything else, you can check in with Taylor and Travis about,” she said. “Because any of the details that they want to share, they can share. But otherwise it was intimate and incredible and full of love both for each other and everybody else’s love for them,” according to E! News.

Kylie had previously asked fans to stop questioning her and her mother-in-law about the couple’s wedding plans. Ahead of the wedding, amid widespread speculation about the time and venue, she addressed the rumours on the April 2 episode of her podcast.

“To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” she said. “Nobody’s f–king telling you anything. I don’t have any details.”

Since Swift and Kelce’s wedding, their family members have continued to remain tight-lipped about the ceremony.

However, Jason Kelce previously revealed that his daughters, who served as flower girls at the wedding, helped make the occasion “a special event for our entire family,” according to E! News.

“Obviously my daughters are incredible,” Jason said while speaking to representatives of the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada, according to an article published by the Reno Gazette Journal on July 11. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them,” according to E! News. (ANI)

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