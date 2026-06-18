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Home > Hollywood > Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/spider-man-brand-new-day-trailer-unleashes-tom-hollands-most-isolated-battle-yet-against-hulk20260618161035"> <p class="title">'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk</p> <a>

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer unleashes Tom Holland's most isolated battle yet against Hulk

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 17:16:10 IST

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Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

Washington [US],June 18 (ANI): American rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X has publicly confirmed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, nearly a year after an incident involving police led to concerns about his health and a subsequent stay in rehabilitation.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the update in an Instagram video posted on June 17, offering fans an insight into his recovery and current state of mind.

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“I’ve been in rehab for a few months, and since then I’ve been back at home, whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends,” he said,adding,”Trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head.”

The ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ singer said he had suspected the diagnosis for years but struggled to accept it.

“When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for like the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit to it,” he explained, adding, “Because I didn’t want to have to take medication, and have people think different of me.”

He also addressed the situation with humour, saying, “I mean, I’m already black and gay. Damn god, give me like, come on, black, gay, bipolar? I’m living life on extreme hard mode.”

Despite the challenges, Lil Nas X said he is now in a much better place.

“But on a serious note,” he continued, “I’m doing much better, I’m feeling better, I’m creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart, and I’m just smelling the roses.”

The 27-year-old also revealed that he is working on new music, marking his next major creative chapter after the release of his 2021 album Montero.

“I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter,” he said, adding,”Thank you guys for holding it down. And I love you, and all I want to do is continue to try to make you proud and make myself proud.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

The update comes nearly a year after an August 2024 incident in Los Angeles. According E! News, the Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of a “nude man walking in the street” on Ventura Boulevard at around 5:50 am on August 21.

“Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody,” the LAPD said in a statement, adding, “He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for Battery on a Police Officer.”

Although authorities did not publicly identify the individual, photos and video obtained by TMZ identified the man as Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill.

Hours before the incident, the artist had wiped his Instagram feed and shared a series of posts, including an apparent musical collaboration with Lil Jon.

One now-deleted post was captioned, “OH NO sHES GONE MAD. CRAZY I TELL U!,” as per E! News.

Following the arrest, Lil Nas X was charged with three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier in 2025, the rapper and singer also experienced a separate health setback when he was hospitalised after suffering partial facial paralysis.

Sharing an update from the hospital in April, he told followers, “When I smile, this is me doing a full smile. It’s like, what the f–k? Bro I can’t even laugh right. Oh my God.”

A day later, he reported improvement, saying he had regained the ability to form a “genuine smile.”

“I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger,” he said,adding, “It’s much better.”

With his latest health update, Lil Nas X says he is focused on recovery, creativity and moving forward with renewed confidence as he prepares to release new music. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 5:16 PM IST
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Tags: bipolar-disordergrammy-winnerLil Nas Xmental healthnew-musicrecoveryrehab

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Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

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Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

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Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest
Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest
Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest
Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

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