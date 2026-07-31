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Home > Hollywood > 'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name

'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/supernatural-thriller-lupt-to-stream-on-waves-ott-from-oct-3120260730225837"> <p class="title">Supernatural thriller LUPT to stream on WAVES OTT from Oct 31</p> <a>

Supernatural thriller LUPT to stream on WAVES OTT from Oct 31

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 09:40:13 IST

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'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name

Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): ‘Love Is Blind’ stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Polaris J³ohn Pax Goytowski, in honor of three J-named relatives, according to E! News.

The couple, both 36, announced that their son was born on June 29. Speaking to People, they explained that the unusual middle name carries a special family significance.

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“His middle name is a three-dimensional name represented in two-dimensional space,” Bliss and Zack said, adding that it is “in honour of Zack’s Grandpa John, Bliss’s twin brother and Zack’s Grandma Jean.”

Sharing their joy over the arrival of their second child, the couple said, “We are overjoyed to share that our sweet baby boy has arrived. Our world has yet again, shifted, changed, expanded and become even more magical. Our hearts have doubled in size!”

Zack and Bliss, who met and fell in love during the fourth season of Netflix’s dating series ‘Love Is Blind’, are already parents to daughter Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski, who was born in 2024, according to E! News.

According to the couple, Galileo has embraced her new role in the family, according to E! News.

They described her as “the best big sister” to Polaris and added, “Seeing them together is the sweetest thing.”

The couple also chose a meaningful name for their first child. Announcing Galileo’s birth on Instagram in 2024, Bliss described it as “A powerful name for a powerful little lady.”

She wrote, “Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles, “according to E! News.

Galileo’s middle names also honour family members. Bliss said “Terri is after @zackgoytowski’s beautiful angel mama who I know will always watch over our baby girl,” adding, “Rayne means blessings and Queen. We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:40 AM IST
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Tags: Baby Boybliss-poureetezadi-goytowskifamily-significancej-named-relativespolaris-goytowskizack-goytowski

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'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name

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'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name
'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name
'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name
'Love Is Blind' stars Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi welcome second child, reveal unique name

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