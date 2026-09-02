"She meant love": Jane Fonda chokes up while mourning '9 to 5' co-star Dolly Parton

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda turned emotional while remembering her friend and ‘9 to 5’ co-star Dolly Parton, who died last week, according to Page Six.

Speaking during an interview, Fonda, 88, struggled to hold back tears as she recalled what Parton meant to her.

“She meant love,” Fonda said through tears. “She really did. She loved everyone.”

Fonda recalled how Parton took her under her wing while she was preparing for her role in the 1984 film ‘The Dollmaker’. She said she spent 10 days travelling with Parton on her tour bus through parts of Appalachia, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas to prepare to portray a hillbilly character.

“I spent 10 days with her on a tour bus. Touring Appalachia, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas because I was about to play a hillbilly. Dolly’s the only hillbilly I knew, so she helped me find a hillbilly that I could base my character on,” Fonda said.

She remembered visiting remote communities in Tennessee and Arkansas where people lived in “tarpaper shacks with no electricity or running water”, saying Parton was warmly welcomed because of the respect she showed them.

“And they loved her so much, that they accepted my presence. And it was so clear that she absolutely respected them,” Fonda said.

Fonda also credited Parton with teaching her the importance of acknowledging and respecting fans, as per the outlet.

“That was why there was so much love. She never played down, she always was pulled together, she was always who she was out of respect for her fans,” Fonda said. “She knew from the get-go who she was.”

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star further praised Parton for remaining in control of her talent, business and career, despite being mocked for her appearance.

“She knew that people would make fun of who she was because of how she looked. And so she did it first, and she did it so smart and she was always in charge of her life,” Fonda said.

Fonda also spoke about Parton’s intelligence and her ability to challenge the “dumb blond” stereotype often associated with her public image.

“She wasn’t dumb. She had the ability, like X-Ray vision, she could see through people to their essence. Whatever the outside was, she could see, good or bad, to the essence of a person,” Fonda said, according to Page Six.

Fonda and Parton starred together in the 1980 comedy film ‘9 to 5’, alongside Lily Tomlin. The film became one of the defining collaborations of their careers and marked Parton’s major acting debut.

Parton died last week, prompting tributes from fans, fellow artists and several Hollywood figures. (ANI)

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