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Home > Hollywood > Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"

Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/anne-hathaway-says-expectations-were-very-low-before-pregnancy-at-43-calls-third-baby-a-blessing20260717181712"> <p class="title">Anne Hathaway says expectations were "very low" before pregnancy at 43, calls third baby a "blessing"</p> <a>

Anne Hathaway says expectations were "very low" before pregnancy at 43, calls third baby a "blessing"

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 22:35:13 IST

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Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Actress Mandy Moore has shared a candid glimpse of her postpartum body, embracing the physical changes that followed the birth of her three children and saying she is committed to becoming stronger, according to E! News.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram Stories on July 16 to post a mirror video showing her stomach, proudly embracing what she described as her “loose skin.”

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“After 3 kids in 3 1/2 years, this is what my body is…. Loose skin and all,” Moore wrote, according to E! News.

The actress, who shares sons Gus and Ozzie and daughter Lou with husband Taylor Goldsmith, later shared another video of herself working out in the gym.

In the clip, Moore performed a series of strength-training exercises and admitted that fitness has not always come naturally to her.

“Also, I’m super awkward and not a natural athlete, but I’m committed to getting stronger for the long run,” she wrote, according to E! News.

Moore also gave fans a light-hearted glimpse into motherhood, recounting a conversation with her eldest son, Gus.

“On our way to camp this morning, Gus asked me if I was going to die before dad because I’m older than him. BURN,” she wrote.

She added, “I told him I’m only a year older than @taylordawesgoldsmith, geez.”

The actress has frequently shared moments from her parenting journey on social media.

Earlier this year, Moore and her family also returned to their Altadena home after it sustained significant damage during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Reflecting on rebuilding their home and returning to the community, Moore said she feels proud to call Altadena home.

“Overwhelmingly, you feel so proud to live here and so proud to stake your claim here… I feel like it’s gonna bring everybody that much closer,” she said, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 10:35 PM IST
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Tags: loose-skinlos-angeles-wildfiresmandy-mooremotherhoodparenting-journeypostpartum-bodystrength-training

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Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"

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Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"

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Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"
Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"
Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"
Mandy Moore embraces postpartum body with "loose skin and all"

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