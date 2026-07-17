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Home > Hollywood > 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/giovanni-veronesis-directorial-dio-ride-to-close-venice-international-film-festival-202620260717204137"> <p class="title">Giovanni Veronesi's directorial 'Dio Ride' to close Venice International Film Festival 2026</p> <a>

Giovanni Veronesi's directorial 'Dio Ride' to close Venice International Film Festival 2026

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 21:48:12 IST

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'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne

Venice [Italy], July 17 (ANI): Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega are set to share screen space in the upcoming sports drama Nasty, directed by Mary Bronstein, Variety said.

The film will be released by Warner Bros.’ newly launched indie label, Clockwork.

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According to the publication, Nasty follows the story of a young athlete fighting for a place on the Olympic gymnastics team. As she works towards her dream, she realizes that her biggest challenge is not another gymnast, but her own coach.

The film brings Byrne and Bronstein together once again after ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’, which earned Byrne an Oscar nomination. The screenplay for Nasty was written by Isabella Jarosz and was featured on the Black List, the annual list of the best unproduced screenplays. It is also Jarosz’s first screenplay to be sold.

Filming for Nasty is scheduled to begin this fall. The project is being produced by LuckyChap, the production company behind Barbie and Saltburn, along with Jenna Ortega, according to Variety.

Rose Byrne is known for films such as Bridesmaids, Spy and Neighbors. She has also received Emmy nominations for Damages and has appeared in Mrs. America, Physical and Platonic. Byrne also earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the revival of Fallen Angels.

Jenna Ortega rose to global fame with Netflix’s ‘Wednesday.’ She has also starred in Scream, Scream VI and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She will next be seen in Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi and based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel.

Clockwork, Warner Bros.’ new indie label, was launched this year and is headed by former Neon chief marketing officer Christian Parkes. The banner is also backing projects including The Brigands of Rattlecreek, starring Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei, as well as Sean Baker’s next film Ti Amo!. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 9:48 PM IST
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Tags: italyJenna Ortegaolympic-gymnasticsrose-byrnesports-dramaveniceWarner BrosWednesday

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'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne

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'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to star in sports drama Nasty alongside Rose Byrne

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