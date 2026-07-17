'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bengalurus-victory-cinema-refuses-screening-of-cm-vijays-jana-nayagan-over-disagreements-with-its-producers-kvn-productions20260717193819"> <p class="title">Bengaluru's Victory Cinema refuses screening of CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan over disagreements with its producers, KVN Productions</p> <a>

Bengaluru's Victory Cinema refuses screening of CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan over disagreements with its producers, KVN Productions

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 20:15:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): In an absolute shocker, the makers of the upcoming series adaptation of the video game ‘God of War’ are set to recast the lead role after star Ryan Hurst was injured on set, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Hurst had been set to play Kratos, the titular god of war, and Prime Video even released a first look at Hurst in the role this past February. However, the movie suffered a setback in June when Hurst was injured.

You Might Be Interested In

It is the major setback as Hurst has been a part of the ‘God of War’ universe for some time, having previously voiced the Norse god Thor in the video game ‘God of War: Ragnarok.’

Now, the makers will search for a new actor to star opposite Callum Vinson as his young son, Atreus, and scenes will have to be reshot, reported Variety. Additional cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

After the new Kratos is cast, Prime Video hopes to get production back on track by mid-fall.

The official description of the character states, “Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.”

The series will pick up with the story of the two most recent “God of War” games, in which Kratos must raise his ten-year old son Atreus while battling gods of the Norse pantheon, reported Variety.

Per the logline, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

‘God of War’ has received a two-season order at Amazon. Ronald D. Moore is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on ‘God of War’ under his Tall Ship Productions banner.

Hurst’s credits include the new Christopher Nolan film ‘The Odyssey,’ while recent TV gigs include ‘The Abandons,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ ‘Paradise City’ and ‘The Walking Dead.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 8:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmentgod-of-warinjury-setbackkratos-recastryan-hurst

RELATED News

Ron Howard recalls "intense" filming of 'The Shootist' amid John Wayne-Don Siegel feud, says experience shaped his directing style

Ellen DeGeneres sends condolences to Kris Jenner following her mother MJ Shannon's passing

Television Academy revamps Emmy Awards broadcast, cuts Primetime categories to 19

Danny Boyle's 'Ink' to open 2026 Venice Film Festival

Oscar winner Brenda Fricker passes away at 81

LATEST NEWS

Critical mineral investment falls 9% despite booming demand in 2025: IEA

Denish Das tops marquee player buys at Assam Premier League player auction at Rs 12.60 lakh

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set
'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set
'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set
'God of War' makers to recast lead role of Katros after Ryan Hurst suffers injury on set

QUICK LINKS