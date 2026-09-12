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Home > Hollywood > Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote

Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/shirish-kunder-reacts-to-death-of-manipuri-musician-says-8220violent-entitlement8221-has-become-8220local-authority822120260909221927"> <p class="title">Shirish Kunder reacts to death of Manipuri musician, says “violent entitlement” has become “local authority”</p> <a>

Shirish Kunder reacts to death of Manipuri musician, says “violent entitlement” has become “local authority”

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Last updated: September 12, 2026 11:09:12 IST

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Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): The proposal to rename Nashville International Airport after Dolly Parton has moved a major step closer to becoming reality, after the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority voted unanimously to begin the formal process of changing the airport’s name in her honour.

As per Variety, the Authority voted 6-0 on Friday to initiate the process, although the final name has not yet been decided. “Dolly Parton International Airport” has emerged as the apparent possibility, but further approvals and planning are still required.

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“While a final name has not yet been determined,” the Authority said in a statement following the vote, adding, “we are working closely with the appropriate parties to thoughtfully determine how Dolly Parton’s name and legacy will be incorporated. This vote represents the first step in a multifaceted process. In the coming months, we anticipate having more definitive plans to share regarding the next steps and implementation. We are grateful for the tremendous support and enthusiasm from our community and Dolly’s fans around the world. We look forward to sharing additional details as plans are finalised,” as quoted by Variety.

The idea of naming Nashville’s airport after Parton had been discussed even before her death in August.

In a January 2025 interview, the singer and entertainer was asked about the possibility while discussing her forthcoming Broadway musical.

“I think that’s probably more of a joke than anything,” Parton said at the time, adding, “I mean, it does sound like a lot of fun to say: ‘Your flight is departin’ from Nashville’s D. Parton.’”

The proposal has since received substantial public and political backing. More than 1,75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition supporting the name change, as per Variety.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell have also backed the proposal.

In late August, Lee said, “From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith and kindness.”

The process is expected to involve considerable expense, as rebranding would extend across the airport and its facilities. However, the airport’s existing three-letter designation, BNA, would remain unchanged. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote

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Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote

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Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote
Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote
Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote
Nashville Airport may be renamed after Dolly Parton after 6-0 board vote

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