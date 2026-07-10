Josh Allen says wife Hailee Steinfeld's support will be key during first NFL season

Washington DC [US], July 9 (ANI): Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has opened up about balancing football and fatherhood, saying his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, has been a strong source of support as he prepares for his first NFL season as a father, according to E! News.

In an interview with E! News while discussing his partnership with Natrol, Allen said the upcoming season will be different after he and Steinfeld welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, earlier this year.

“It’s definitely gonna be different,” Allen said.

Reflecting on the challenges of being away during the NFL season, he added, “I can’t tell you exactly how I’m going to feel right at this moment, but it’s going to be obviously a lot of FaceTimes, a lot of calls. I don’t want to miss anything.”

Allen, 30, married Steinfeld in May 2025 and said having a supportive partner has made the transition into parenthood easier.

“To have a supportive partner, which I do, that allows me to go and work out,” he said, according to E! News.

Recalling the team’s Organised Team Activities (OTAs), Allen explained, “When we were back in Buffalo for OTAs, just making sure that I could go to the facility, get my work done, be with the guys and understand what that was for.”

The quarterback also credited Steinfeld with helping him adjust to life as a new parent.

“Kids are ever changing, and so is your schedule,” Allen said, adding that he is “trying to ride the wave right now and enjoy” his time with the actor and their daughter before training camp, according to E! News.

“Just maintaining a positive mindset throughout the whole year,” he added.

Allen also spoke about the importance of getting enough sleep amid his new responsibilities, saying he has incorporated Natrol sleep supplements into his routine.

“Once that baby goes down, I know she’s gonna be up early,” he joked. “So, I gotta get to sleep as soon as I can,” according to E! News. (ANI)

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