Trailer of Prime Video's coming-of-age drama 'Sterling Point' released

Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): On Thursday, the trailer of Prime Video’s ‘Sterling Point’ was unveiled.

The trailer features “Look at My Life,” a new single from Gracie Abrams’s upcoming album, Daughter from Hell, releasing July 17.

The series is led by 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin). Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie’s life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets.

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Sterling Point also stars Amelie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, Night Swim), Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie (Billie Blue), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Sunny Dancer) Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Nikko Angelo Hinayo (Davey & Jonesie’s Locker), Mabel Strachan (The Ridge), Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (Three Pines), and Missi Pyle (Harlan Coben’s Shelter).

Megan Park (My Old Ass) serves as a director, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, under their Fake Empire banner and Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley under LuckyChap.

Sterling Point is set to be released on August 5. (ANI)

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