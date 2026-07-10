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Home > Hollywood > 'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser

'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/teaser-of-akshara-haasan-satyajeet-dubeys-simulacra-out-now20260710000624"> <p class="title">Teaser of Akshara Haasan, Satyajeet Dubey's 'Simulacra' out now </p> <a>

Teaser of Akshara Haasan, Satyajeet Dubey's 'Simulacra' out now

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 02:21:12 IST

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'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser

Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): Godzilla is back with a roar! The makers have a brand new teaser of the much-awaited sequel ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ from the popular kaiju franchise.

A direct sequel to Oscar-winning Japanese film ‘Godzilla Minus One’, the sequel picks up two years after the events of the first film, continuing the story of the Shikishima family as they all prepare to face an all-new calamity.

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The scaly monster is visibly bigger and scarier as Godzilla sets his sights on New York City, states the official synopsis, as per Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DakygWiDQHU/

“I speculate Godzilla can withstand even a thermonuclear strike,” says a character as the teaser opens, further cautioning that “another moral boundary mankind shouldn’t cross.”

Actors Ryunosuke Kamiki, who played a former kamikaze pilot who survives and must later defeat Godzilla and Minami Hamabe, as his wife, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ was the 37th film in the ‘Godzilla’ franchise and the 33rd produced by Toho (the Japanese entertainment company that originally created the iconic kaiju creature).

Writer and director Takashi Yamazaki is returning for the sequel.

The first film grossed USD 116 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Japanese ‘Godzilla’ film of all time and Japan’s third biggest release in 2023.

At the 2023 Academy Awards, ‘Godzilla Minus One’ became the first non-English language film to win the Best Visual Effects award, beating Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’, ‘The Creator’, ‘Napoleon’, and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’.

With that said, the much-awaited sequel ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ is set to release in the United States on November 6 and in Japan on November 3. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 2:21 AM IST
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Tags: godzillajapanese-filmkaiju-franchiseminus-zeronew york cityshikishima-familytakashi-yamazaki

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'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser

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'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser

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'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser
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'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser
'Godzilla Minus Zero' reveals bigger, deadlier monster in new teaser

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