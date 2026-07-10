David Attenborough creates record as oldest nominee in Primetime Emmy history

Los Angeles [US], July 9 (ANI): Sir David Attenborough, the popular naturalist and filmmaker, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, has become the oldest nominee in Primetime Emmy history by scoring two nominations for Outstanding Narrator.

As per Deadline, Attenborough has been nominated for his work narrating the Netflix documentary film ‘A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough’ and the National Geographic film ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’, which examines the wonders of the oceans and threats to marine life from climate change and other environmental ravages.

The filmmaker has previously won that category thrice, with the most recent in 2020. Last year, he was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for the BBC documentary series ‘Asia’.

Born on May 8, 1926, David Attenborough eclipsed the Emmy record, which was previously held by the late Norman Lear, who was a mere 99 and 11 months old in 2022 when he was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Series (Live) category for executive producing ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’.

Lear had turned 100 by the time the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were presented.

Notably, Attenborough is one of the natural historians who is known for presenting geographical series, including ‘Planet Earth I, II and III’, ‘Blue Planet I and II’, ‘Frozen Planet I and II’, ‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’, ‘Seven Worlds’, ‘One Planet’ and many others.

Winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be announced on Monday, September 14.

The ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles will be hosted by network icon Mariska Hargitay, who begins her 28th season as star of Law & Order: SVU in the fall. (ANI)

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